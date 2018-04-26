CHICAGO (CBS) — A police involved shooting on a quiet street in the far west suburbs.

It happened in the middle of the day sending both the suspect and police officer to the hospital.

CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez has the story from St. Charles.

It was just after 12:00 Thursday afternoon and police were responding to a call at a home.

Shortly afterwards crime tape surrounded a nearby park we are police were scene investigating.

Also closed off a little more than a block of Voltaire Lane near Peck Road.

St. Charles Police say there was an officer involved shooting here and both the officer and the suspect were taken to a nearby hospital.

At ground level there was police activity outside a home where neighbors say they’ve seen police before.

Police were seen leading away a young man who said his friend was involved. He was taken in for questioning.

Saint Charles police will say only that there is no threat to the public. Police aren’t confirming the injuries.