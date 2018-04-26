CHICAGO (CBS) — A 26-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a Chicago police officer, for allegedly hitting the officer over the head with a vase early Wednesday morning.

Two officers responded to a domestic battery call near 64th and Kenwood around 12:35 a.m. When they arrived, they spotted the victim on the street, and followed her up to an apartment, where the suspect opened the door for her.

The suspect closed the apartment door after only one of the two officers walked inside, and then hit the officer over the head with a vase. Police said the suspect fled out of the back of the apartment when the officer’s partner got inside.

Thursday morning, police said 26-year-old Forrest Dix III had been identified as the suspect. Dix was arrested a few hours after the incident, near 75th and State.

Police said, when Dix was arrested, he was in possession of hundreds of counterfeit DVDs.

Dix has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery to a police officer, one felony count of unlawful use of recorded sound, and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery. He was due to appear for a bond hearing Thursday afternoon at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

The injured officer was treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.