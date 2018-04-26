CHICAGO (CBS) — A St. Charles police officer and a suspect were taken to the hospital, after an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened shortly after noon near Peck Road and Voltaire Lane.

There was an officer-involved shooting at 12:03 p.m. This is an isolated incident. There is no threat to the public at this time. Officer and suspect transported to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital. Illinois State Police are at scene. More details as they become available. — City of St. Charles, IL (@cityofStCharles) April 26, 2018

The officer and the suspect were taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva.

Further details of the shooting, including the officer’s and suspect’s conditions, were not immediately available.

Illinois State Police were investigating.

This is a developing story…