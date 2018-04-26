CHICAGO (CBS) — A St. Charles police officer and a suspect were taken to the hospital, after an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon.
Police said the shooting happened shortly after noon near Peck Road and Voltaire Lane.
The officer and the suspect were taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva.
Further details of the shooting, including the officer’s and suspect’s conditions, were not immediately available.
Illinois State Police were investigating.
This is a developing story…