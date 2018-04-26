CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were shot in a series of carjackings on the city’s near North Side.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos has the story.

It started with a carjacking on the near West Side and then got much worse from there.

At Larrabee and West Chicago Thursday around 5:30 p.m.

“The subject carjacked an on-duty undercover Chicago Police officer,” said CPD spokesperson Kevin Ryan.

Then he took off with the officer’s unmarked car and drove to the Gold Coast.

Police said the suspect tried to carjack the driver of a Nissan. When the man refused to give up his car, authorities said the suspect shot him in the arm.

“I noticed a lot of people were running towards the car and one individual was running away from the car,” said witness Norman Morris.

“Immediately thereafter, the offender was successful in carjacking another citizen,” said Ryan.

Later, officers spotted that car near Schiller and inner Lake Shore Drive.

Police say the suspect tried to carjack someone else who also refused to give up his car. The suspect shot that driver too.

Officers arrested the suspect inside a nearby condo building. Police say he was armed with a semiautomatic pistol.