CHICAGO (CBS) — It seems like everyone is getting into the spirit of the royal wedding.

Archie is the beloved dog of royal wedding enthusiasts and lottery winners Susan and Michael Crossland.

The dog now has his very own Windsor Castle dog house.

The Crosslands spent almost $7,000 to have it built outside their West Yorkshire home. They say it’s important for Archie to be included in the royal wedding celebration.

“He loves it. He likes to go and lay inside, it is his little chill out zone,” said Susan Crossland. “But I think he’s a bit of a ‘King of a Castle’ at the minute because he is a bit weary of who he’ll let go in.”

The Crosslands won the lotto 10 years ago. They plan to hold a barbecue on the day of the wedding May 19.