CHICAGO (CBS) — Tonight a 2 Investigation.

Did a local breeder sell sick puppies?

A family brings home an adorable German Shepherd and within days the puppy gets sick with a potentially deadly virus.

CBS 2 Investigator Pam Zekman has the story.

Puppies for sale at Mittelwest Shepherds bred are on site or imported from Germany.

“The finest world class puppies” their website says, adding that they are “strong, sound, and healthy.”

But Kale, the $4,500 puppy Tanya and Tim Barry bought, got sick a few days after they brought him home.

“(He was) very lethargic, was vomiting, had diarrhea,” said Tim Barry. “He did not want to eat, did not want to drink. And my only thought he was gonna die.”

The dog tested positive for the parvovirus and was hospitalized for 5 days at a cost of $1,334.

“It was just a nightmare,” said Tanya Barry. “When she said if you take him home he could die and I said ‘are you serious?'”

When Kale’s owners told the breeder that he had a serious case of parvo, she said it could not have happened in her facility. The owner blamed the German breeder.

“Puppies come in from Germany with parvo. It’s not something that could have been foreseen,” said Mittelwest owner Julie Martinez.

McHenry County Animal Control reports include a citation for failing to provide veterinary care for two puppies that turned out to have parvo.

Ordering that two puppies that appeared sick be taken to a veterinarian within 24 hours. It was, and the tests were positive for parvo.

Experts say getting puppies with parvo symptoms to a vet fast is critical because it’s highly contagious.

“You see puppies in extreme pain and agony even with treatment,” said Dr. Tracey Maione, president of the Chicago Veterinary Medical Association

Like this puppy, one of seven in a litter born at Mittelwest that died from parvo this year.

“They weren’t saved but the effort was made,” said Martinez.

In all CBS 2 can confirm more than a dozen puppies that got parvo.

In February, the Illinois Department of Agriculture placed a quarantine on the facility that meant none of the dogs or puppies could be moved or sold.

That quarantine was lifted 18 days later by the Department of Agriculture due to the puppies “not showing any signs of symptoms” and Mittelwest “being cleaned and disinfected.”

When asked if there are other puppies out there that were sold around the time this happened that have parvo, the breeder doubted it.

“No it’s not possible,” said Martinez.

But, Megan Swiechichowski purchased her puppy after the quarantine was three days later it tested positive for parvo.

“They need to make sure there are no more sick dogs and that they’re all being treated,” said Swiechichowski.

Martinez says she believes Megan’s puppy got a false positive, but agreed to pay for the vet bills and refund half Megan’s money and all of the Barry’s.

She also says she routinely provides vet care. Inspectors revisited Mittelwest last week and found no evidence of parvo.