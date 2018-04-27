CHICAGO (CBS) — When seconds become a matter of life or death.

A car plunges into a pond. The driver underwater. But helps arrives.

That frightening scene taking place in Naperville.

A passerby captured the entire ordeal on his cellphone.

CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov has the story.

A Naperville firefighter had a busy day with the water rescue and then later worked on a house fire.

A car careened into a retention pond near Windy River Drive.

Naperville firefighter Carl Schultz went into the water and motioned to the driver to swim. The driver couldn’t.

“The car submerged and he sank like a rock,” said Schultz. “I was dumbfounded. I couldn’t believe what I saw.”

Schultz, a 13-year veteran swam in after him. He said the water was black.

“A hand came up. I could only see six to eight inches in the water,” he said.

Schultz said he was grateful the man was alive when he pulled him out of the water. He said it’s the first time he’s ever had a water rescue like this one.