CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were taken to hospitals Friday afternoon, after a vehicle fleeing from police caused a crash with a semi and three other cars.

Police said officers responding to a call for a man with a gun spotted a vehicle matching the description from radio dispatches, and tried to pull the suspects over near Kimball and Sunnyside Avenues.

The car fled from police, heading north on Kimball Avenue, and caused a crash at the intersection of Kimball and Lawrence Avenue, Police News Affairs Officer Laure Amezaga said.

Police said the suspects’ vehicle hit a semi, which then crashed into three other vehicles, including a silver hatchback that was pinned against a light post.

Three suspects were arrested, and two weapons were recovered from their vehicle, according to police

Fire Department and Police Department officials said all three suspects were taken to hospitals. One went to Swedish Covenant Hospital in serious condition, one went to Community First Medical Center in serious condition, and one went to Community First in good condition.

Two other people involved in the crash also went to hospitals. One man went to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, and one went to Swedish Covenant in serious condition.

Two people who were in the semi declined medical attention at the scene.

Area North detectives were investigating.