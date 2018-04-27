CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was in custody after a series of carjackings Thursday evening ended with two people shot in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

Police said the first carjacking happened in the Near West District. The same suspect later stole a car from an undercover police officer near Chicago and Larrabee.

The carjacker drove that vehicle to the Gold Coast, near the Viagra Triangle, where he tried to steal a Nissan.

When the driver of that car refused to give up the vehicle, the suspect shot him in the arm.

Then the carjacker stole a different car, and drove to Schiller and Inner Lake Shore Drive, where he tried to steal another vehicle.

When that driver didn’t give up the car, the robber shot him.

The carjacker then ran into a condominium building on Lake Shore Drive.

“The offender was caught within minutes, because of the extra resources we have down in the Loop and the aggressive reaction and response by the 18th District. The officers here that placed this guy in custody did an outstanding job. Nobody else got hurt,” Area Central Deputy Chief Kevin Ryan said.

The two people who were shot were expected to recover. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

The suspect was in custody at Area Central headquarters. As of Friday morning, charges had not been filed.