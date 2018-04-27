CHICAGO (CBS) — Kris Bryant was out of the Chicago Cubs lineup for the fourth game in a row, after he was beaned by a pitch on Sunday.

Bryant was hit on the head by a 96 mph fastball from Colorado’s German Marquez in the first inning of Chicago’s 9-7 win Sunday. He stayed on his feet, but was helped off the field by a pair of trainers.

He suffered a cut under his eye, and has told trainers that he feels fine. The Cubs said that Bryant does not have a concussion.

The 26-year-old Bryant is batting .319 with two homers and 11 RBIs in 19 games.