CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are looking for the driver who seriously injured an off-duty officer riding a motorcycle, in a hit-and-run Thursday night in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood.

Police said the off-duty officer was riding his motorcycle west on 111th Street around 10:40 p.m., when a black Ford F-150 pickup with tan side panels turned left in front of him at Christiana Street, causing a crash.

The truck fled the scene, and was last seen heading west on 110th Street.

ford f 150 Hit And Run Driver Seriously Injures Off Duty Officer Riding Motorcycle

Chicago Police say a Ford F-150 pickup truck similar to the one in this stock photo was involved in a hit-and-run accident with an off-duty police officer on April 26, 2018. (Credit: Chicago Police)

Police said the truck should have extensive damage on the passenger’s side as a result of the crash.

The officer was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

A description of the hit-and-run driver was not available.

