CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are looking for the driver who seriously injured an off-duty officer riding a motorcycle, in a hit-and-run Thursday night in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood.

Police said the off-duty officer was riding his motorcycle west on 111th Street around 10:40 p.m., when a black Ford F-150 pickup with tan side panels turned left in front of him at Christiana Street, causing a crash.

The truck fled the scene, and was last seen heading west on 110th Street.

Police said the truck should have extensive damage on the passenger’s side as a result of the crash.

The officer was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

A description of the hit-and-run driver was not available.