CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed, and another was critically injured, in a shooting early Friday morning in south suburban Park Forest.

Park Forest Police Chief Christopher Mannino said officers responding to a call of shots fired on the 100 block of Algonquin Street found two men who had been shot.

One man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

The second man was taken to Franciscan Health Chicago Heights, where he was pronounced dead at 1:24 a.m. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified that man as 23-year-old Sherrod James, who lives on the block where he was shot.

Police did not provide any further details about the shooting, which remained under investigation Friday morning.