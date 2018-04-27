CHICAGO (CBS) – The University of Illinois in Chicago says their “Love Jam” concert will go on as scheduled, but Chicago R & B singer R. Kelly will not be performing. The news comes after controversy sparked regarding his history of sexual misconduct.

A letter was sent to the chancellor of UIC, requesting the concert be cancelled, stating, “To host the concert at UIC is to condone the harm that he has done to African American women and girls, create a hostile work environment for Black women who work, study and live at UIC, and promotes rape culture.”

The letter to the chancellor pointed out the singer’s alleged offences starting in 1994 through 2018.

According to the letter, UIC community members wrote to have their voices heard in support of local and national anti-rape organizations, as well as organizations which serve and advocate for African American girls and urged the chancellor to do the same.

CBS 2 News reached out to UIC. The university declined to comment at this time. A spokesperson said that the concert promotoers, Five Star Empire and Street Bullies, are making changes to the line-up for Love Jam.

Click here to see the official letter to the chancellor of UIC.

The concert is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 5 at the UIC Pavilion.