CHICAGO (CBS) – Prince William and Dutchess Kate Middleton revealed their baby boy’s name Friday, four days after his birth.

His full name is Louis Arthur Charles. He will be known as “His Royal Highness, Prince Louis of Cambridge” and is fifth in line to the British throne.

Louis, pronounced “lou-ee,”’ pays tribute to the favorite uncle of Prince Charles, “Louis Mounbatten”. The baby’s middle name is a nod to Prince Charles, himself.

Prince William says little Louis is sleeping ‘reasonably well,’ even with his four-year-old brother Prince George and two-year-old sister, Princess Charlotte, running around.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will celebrate their 7th wedding anniversary on Sunday.