CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago rap artist, Chance the Rapper, is apologizing after taking to Twitter to publicly defend Kanye West. Earlier this week, Kanye posted a picture on twitter wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat with the caption “We got love.” He posted another photo showing that his hat was signed.

President Donald Trump responded to Kanye’s tweet, posting “Thank You Kanye, very cool!”

Chance tried defending Kanye, posting “Black people don’t have to be democrats,” as Kanye received backlash from fans.

Friday morning, the dialogue continued on the social media platform.

my MAGA hat is signed 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018

Black people don’t have to be democrats. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018

Friday, Chance tweeted that he talked to Kanye two days ago, saying Kanye isn’t affected by any of the backlash he’s receiving from fans after showing support for the President.

Talked to him two days ago. He’s in a great space and not affected by folk tryna question his mental or physical health. Same Ye from the Vmas, same Ye from the telethon. https://t.co/2zY3KpllV2 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018

President Trump, continuing the dialogue with Kanye and Chance, posted another tweet Friday, saying Kanye has done a great service to the black community. Chance retweeted the President with the caption, “Nah, that ain’t it yo.”

Kanye West has performed a great service to the Black Community – Big things are happening and eyes are being opened for the first time in Decades – Legacy Stuff! Thank you also to Chance and Dr. Darrell Scott, they really get it (lowest Black & Hispanic unemployment in history). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2018

— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 27, 2018

Chance continued to apologize and explain himself, tweeting screenshots of a message he typed out on his phone.

My fault yo pic.twitter.com/TIWhG8o1ST — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 27, 2018

The message said, “Anyone who knows me knows how passionate I am about my city and my loved ones. Kanye West is not just a mentor or big homie to me. He’s my family. No matter how much I may disagree with him, it’s hard for me to watch people talk about someone I love-event if they were justified in doing so. I didn’t speak up because I agree with what Kanye had to say or cause I fuck with trump, I did it because I wanted to help my friend and cause I felt like I was being used to attack him. Unfortunately, my attempt to support Kanye is being used to discredit my brothers and sisters in the movement and I can’t sit by and let that happen either.”

“I’d never support anyone who has made a career out of hatred, racism and discrimination. I’d never support someone who’d talk about Chicago as if it’s hell on earth and then take steps to make life harder here for the most disenfranchised among us. I understand by people are disappointed with my words, but I was raised to believe actions speak louder than words. So let my apology be seen in my future works, and let me make up for my poorly timed comments with immediate action and advocacy for those who need it most.”

“My statement about black folk not having to be democrats (though true) was a deflection from the real conversation and stemmed from a personal issue with the fact that Chicago has had generations of democratic officials with no investment or regard for black schools, neighborhood or black lives. But again, said that shit at the wrongest time. We have to talk honestly about what is happening and has been happening in this country and we have to challenge those who are responsible, as well as those who are giving them a pass. “If that happens to include someone I love, someone who is my brother-in-Christ and someone who I believe does really want to do what is right, it’s not my job to defend or protect him. It’s my job pick up the phone and talk to him about it.”