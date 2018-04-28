Filed Under:dementia, George Robbins, Logos Baptist Assembly, Missing Man, Senior Citizen, South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — The family of a local church deacon who suffers from dementia is asking for the public’s help to find him.

83-year-old George Robbins has been missing since Saturday April 21 between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 in the area of 83rd and Yates in the South Chicago neighborhood.

c38f3ec5cf4e4296954f7e35edd59c52 Elderly Deacon With Dementia Missing From South Chicago

(Credit: CBS)

Robbins belongs to the Logos Baptist Assembly. He’s had dementia since 2012 and also suffers from kidney disease.

He was last seen wearing green pants, a blue baseball cap, a beige jacket with the church logo.

Robbins also has a scar on his forehead.

If you see him, please call police.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch