CHICAGO (CBS) — The family of a local church deacon who suffers from dementia is asking for the public’s help to find him.

83-year-old George Robbins has been missing since Saturday April 21 between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 in the area of 83rd and Yates in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Robbins belongs to the Logos Baptist Assembly. He’s had dementia since 2012 and also suffers from kidney disease.

He was last seen wearing green pants, a blue baseball cap, a beige jacket with the church logo.

Robbins also has a scar on his forehead.

If you see him, please call police.