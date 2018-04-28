CHICAGO (CBS) — A Cook County judged has ordered the release of more documents in the murder case against Jason Van Dyke.

He is the former Chicago Police officer charged in the shooting death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports the high profile case is generating high public interest. So attorneys on one side want the documents to be made public.

Van Dyke’s attorney Dan Herbert argued against the release of the documents, attorneys for Chicago media argued for the release of documents that have been sealed for years.

More than 100 briefs, motions and orders were filed in the murder case against Van Dyke. He’s accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old Laquan McDonald 16 times.

49 documents went before Judge Vincent Gaughan on Saturday. He went through each one, unsealing 12.

Including a list of potential witnesses, witness accounts, grand jury testimony and documents containing what the judge called damaging allegations against the prosecutor.

The documents won’t be released immediately. The judge is giving the attorneys some time to block out the names of witnesses.

Van Dyke’s attorneys are also arguing for a change of venue for the trial, which is expected to start in the summer.