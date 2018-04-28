The announcement came out just minutes after a press briefing where the widow of Eugene Cole, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office corporal killed early Wednesday morning, pleaded for the suspect Williams to give himself up.

At the press briefing, Lancaster read a statement from Sheryl Cole, saying “I urge Mr. Williams to turn himself in or at least reach out to law enforcement. Mr. Williams, be assured you’ll be treated the same way Corporal Cole would have treated you, if you had given him the opportunity, with dignity and respect.

We just want you to talk to someone. Even after all you have put us through, this is all we are asking of you. Please, please talk to us.”

Cpl. Cole was found dead Wednesday morning. Police and sheriff’s deputies were on scene soon after, lining the streets around the store and holding guns as the morning’s news began to unfold across local news outlets and national networks.

By 10 a.m., the search was underway for Williams.

What’s now known about Cpl. Cole’s last night alive is that he responded to a few calls Tuesday evening and then entered into a four-hour activity gap sometime between 9 p.m. and 1:42 a.m. Wednesday.

Norridgewock resident Kimberly Sirois says she found his body in her yard later in the morning, around 7:15 a.m.