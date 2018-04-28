CHICAGO (CBS) — Friends and loved ones will honor the memory of Semaj Crosby.

She’s the 17-month-old girl found murdered near Joliet one year ago this week.

The toddler was found under a couch in her mother’s garbage-filled house. The Will County Sheriff’s Office said its investigation includes looking into at least three of her family members and a family friend.

Authorities believe one or more of those people may have knowledge or participated in the crime.

“I know someone out there can’t sleep. It’s heavy on their heart,” said crisis responder Andrew Holmes. “Someone has the key. All they have to do is give up the information.”

The attorney for the toddler’s mother said in a statement “Ms. Gordon continues to cooperate with law enforcement as best as she can and has faith that she will be cleared of any wrongdoing.”