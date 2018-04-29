CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s no word on what started a fire in Waukegan that left more than 100 people without a home.

18 neighboring fire departments helped Waukegan authorities at a four story building on 8th Street near Green Bay Road.

No one was hurt as neighbors helped one another to get out of that building.

“People were running through the hallways telling people to get out,” said building resident Shauna Willems. “My neighbor told me to get out because it was really bad. It was flames on top of the fourth floor.”

The Red Cross is helping families displaced by the fire.