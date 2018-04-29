CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police is hoping new technology will help prevent and reduce crime across the city.

It’s all part of a plan to fight crime in the city.

The announcement comes days after a carjacking spree in the Gold Coast neighborhood. CPD says they’re adding five new patrol cars with license plate reader technology.

Last year CPD worked with state and federal authorities to launch the Auto Theft Task Force. The goal of that program is to stop carjackings and to recover stolen cars.

So far this year, police say arrests for carjackings across the city are up 100%. Police say they want to grow the department by nearly 1,000 officers.