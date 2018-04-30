Filed Under:Attempted Robbery, Crime, Local TV, Park Manor, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy was shot during a robbery attempt late Sunday night in the Park Manor neighborhood.

Police said, around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, two men approached the teen as he was walking into a convenience store near 71st and State, and tried to rob him.

The robbers shot the boy in the neck, and drove off in a white Mazda, but then crashed into another car, and ran off.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Police said Area Central detectives were questioning two people.

