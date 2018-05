CHICAGO (CBS) – A 3-year-old boy, told by his coach to run home as fast as he can, had a little fun with the coach’s commands and instead ran in slow motion.

The crowd, including his dad, laughed as 3-year-old Lennox Salcedo ran in slow motion, despite both the coach and his dad trying to help him with his home run trot.

Lennox Salcedo finished his slow motion home run with a perfect slide.