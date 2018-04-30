CHICAGO (CBS) — A 5-year-old girl was shot outside her Albany Park home Sunday afternoon.

Police said two men were arguing outside near Monticello and Wilson around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, when one of the man pulled out a gun and started shooting.

A stray bullet hit a 5-year-old girl who was standing in the gangway of a nearby apartment building.

The girl was shot in the ankle, and was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital, and later was transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital.

The victim’s mother told the Chicago Tribune they were walking out of their home to get to the car when the shooting happened. Her family said doctors performed X-rays on the girl to determine if they could perform surgery to remove the bullet.

The 5-year-old was looking forward to finishing kindergarten next month, and her birthday in June.

No one was in custody Monday morning. Area North detectives were investigating.