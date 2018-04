CHICAGO (CBS) — An elderly church deacon with dementia, who had been missing for more than a week, has been found.

On Thursday, Chicago police said 83-year-old George Robbins had been reported missing. He had last been seen on the night of April 21 in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Robbins belongs to the Logos Baptist Assembly. He’s had dementia since 2012 and also suffers from kidney disease.

Monday afternoon, police said Robbins had been located, but did not provide details.