CHICAGO (CBS) — Eight people suffered burns in a fire pit explosion at a home Saturday night in west suburban Glendale Heights.

Glendale Heights police and fire officials said the explosion happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, when someone poured a flammable material on a small bonfire in the 1800 block of Marci Court, while several people were standing around the fire pit.

Eight people suffered burns, and were taken to hospitals.

Police said they do not suspect foul play. Anyone with information about the incident should call Glendale Heights police at 630-260-6070.