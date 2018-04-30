CHICAGO (CBS) – HQ Trivia is one of the hottest games to play on mobile phones. It’s a game where millions of people compete to win money.

The app is free and the jackpot is growing. CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos played the game in order to find out how it works.

The HQ Trivia app features two games a day with around 12 questions each. If players answer all of the questions right, they can win the cash prize, often shared with a lot of others also competing in the trivia game.

If players get far enough, there are plenty of tricky questions.

Chicagoan Michael Fann plays every day at 2pm and 8pm.

“We got this one,” said Fann, playing the game. “It’s always easy, the first one.”

The game’s host, Scott Rogowsky, gives players tips and commentary throughout the game.

25-year-old Jason Varney from Dayton, Ohio got lucky playing the game and won $20,000 on a $250,000 jackpot.

“From questions 4 to 15, I had absolutely no idea. So it was a complete guessing game,” said Varney. He says his heart was pumping out of his shirt when he won the game.

The lowest jackpot per game is $5,000.

The HQ Trivia app is free to download and play.

PR firm Weber Shandwick says the key to HQ success is to assemble a team to play.

“I do think it helps build a comraderie among the team and it’s kind of like we’re all in it together,” said Cori Ashford, Vice President for Weber Shandwick.