CHICAGO (CBS) — A suburban hospital took on the aura of the Hall Of Justice, where everyone there on Monday possessed the same super power–the ability to create smiles.

Batman, Captain America and Wonder Woman were there bringing 14-year-old Jahrel Banks gifts and helping him beat his pain from sickle-cell.

“He was kinda down and didn’t want to have visitors,” said Jahrel’s dad, Veldee Banks. “He heard about superheroes and he brightened up.”

A similar scene played out in Tegan Kunkel’s room. Asthma brought the 8-year-old to Northwestern Medicine Central Dupage Hospital.

“We came in yesterday,” said Tegan’s dad. “Then Batman delivers with gifts.”

There was action outside, too, when a trio of window washers turned super heroes scaled the building.

“Spiderman!” yelled one excited child in the crowd.

Kids, and adults alike, inside and outside, stopped to take pictures and smile. The goal– to make everyone forget about reality, even if it’s just for a few minutes.

Batman in real life is actually in the mortgage business. He got the idea to brighten the day for kids in the hospital when he spent time there with one of his own children.