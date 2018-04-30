CHICAGO (CBS) – A Vernon Hills man is being charged with possession of a firearm without a Firearm Owner’s Identification card and possession of ammunition without a FOID card.

The Vernon Hills Police Department says they were notified by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives that they received an anonymous tip that 19-year-old Jakub Zak had been seen at the College of Lake County wearing clothes relating to the group Patriot Front, a white supremacist/Neo-Nazi group, and referenced the subject’s interest and possession in fire arms and ammunition. Vernon Hills Police notified the College of Lake County Police and were unable to locate a record of a FOID card for anyone at the suspect’s residence.

The Vernon Hills Police Department, Lake County College Police Department, and ATF say the suspect and his father were home in the 300 block of Ashwood Court in Vernon Hills when they conducted their search. Police officials found several guns, four boxes of firearm ammunition, and several miscellaneous firearm parts in the suspect’s home. The suspect consented to giving the items to the officers.

The recovered weapons have been sent to the crime lab for analysis. At this time, the weapons are not believed to be used in any crime.

The charges are misdemeanors.

Zak posted $150 cash bond and is scheduled to be in court in Waukegan on May 17, 2018.