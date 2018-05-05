CHICAGO (CBS) — The ATF continued its call for the public’s help after the ambush-style attack on one of their agents early Friday morning.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross has the story.

There’s a large police presence in the area of the shooting. There are also protesters who were frustrated with that presence.

More than two dozen people outlined claims of intimidation, harassment and mistreatment by officers as they try to find the attacker. The group said while they feel for law enforcement, gunfire in the neighborhood happens on a daily basis and they don’t see a similar police response.

“Just because you’re wearing a badge, it matters more? How do you think that makes us feel,” questioned protester Mayra Salinas.

Police said they want to build relationships with residents in that neighborhood.

The ATF agent shot Friday is expected to make a full recovery. A source is calling the incident gang related.

More than $61,000 is being offered as a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

A police tip line has been set up. That number is 312-747-8380.

RELATED STORY: Manhunt Continues For ATF Shooting Suspect