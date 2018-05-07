CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy shot on a CTA bus while riding home from school has been released from the hospital, and has received a gift to replace the shoes left bloody by last week’s shooting.

Ulises Triano was all smiles after receiving two new pairs of running shoes on Sunday.

The gift was a small step forward after the high school sophomore suffered a graze wound to the head when a bullet from a shooting blocks away pierced the window of a CTA bus near 63rd and California on Wednesday afternoon.

On Sunday, Triano was still feeling some numbness from the shooting, but he was expected to make a full recovery.

“I’m feeling good. My left hand’s still a little numb,” he said.

Four days after the shooting, Triano was back at home, reliving those terrifying moments.

“I just couldn’t control my body. I couldn’t control my legs. So I was trying to get out of the bus,” he said. “I wanted to get out. I wanted to seek somewhere safe.”

After seeing an image of Triano’s bloody shoes on the news, crisis responder Dawn Valenti took to Facebook on Saturday, and asked for help replacing them.

“I wanted you to have some new shoes, and I wanted you to know that people in Chicago, we love you,” she said.

Beti Guevara answered, buying two pairs of shoes for Triano. She lost her brother to gun violence, and wanted Triano to know he has a lot more living to do.

“You made it, and you have a purpose in your life. You finish school, you go to college, and you become an activist so that this could stop,” Guevara said.

Police said Triano was not the intended target of Wednesday’s shooting. No one was in custody Sunday night.