CHICAGO (CBS) – An adventurous climb turned tragic for a Lemont man. He fell over 50 feet from the Red River Gorge in Kentucky, suffering injuries that threatened his ability to walk.

CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole reports the man is finally home and on his feet again, thanks to the help of his family and friends.

Seamus Hehir says climbing is more than a sport to him, but late last month, his passion led to injuries that placed doubt as to whether he would ever be able to walk again.

Hehir says he never would have thought it was possible, saying, “I don’t know why I’m the exception, but I am glad I am.”

The avid rock climber’s equipment gave way while scaling Kentucky’s Red River Gorge with a friend. Hehir plummeted five stories.

“As I was falling, I fell outward across this boulder,” recalled Hehir.

A few inches marked the difference between life and death.

“I glanced it off my back, grazed the back of my head, and hit the boulder,” said Hehir.

Hehir fractured his back and neck and suffered severe head lacerations. Doctors placed two titanium rods in his spine.

“Not too many people come back from that,” said Hehir’s cousin, Brendan Hehir, who says the two are like brothers.

Brendan and Seamus both traveled to Kentucky, but weren’t together on the day of the fall. Brendan says he was a fixture at Seamus’s Kentucky bedside and organized an online fundraiser to pay the mounting medical bills.

The Hehir’s raised $45,000 to help pay medical expenses.

“I get pretty emotional knowing that many people are reaching out,” said Hehir.

Hehir is recovering with family in Lemont. Doctors say, with patience, he should make a full recovery.

Seamus Hehir says he hopes to return to the mental highs of rock climbing after he fully recovers.

“It’s been inspiring. You can see things you didn’t know you were capable of doing,” said Seamus. “Things like walking again.”