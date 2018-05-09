CHICAGO (CBS) – A packaged labeled “pure uranium” was discovered in a western suburban neighborhood.

A Naperville couple found the package in their basement. After calling Fermilab and Argon asking what they should do, they called the Naperville Fire Department.

Deputy Fire Chief Andy Dina says they got the call late Wednesday morning, however, Thomas, who’s last name is being withheld upon request, says the brown paper package was nestled amongst some of his wife’s deceased husband’s lab equipment. He says the man was a physicist and believes the package was likely in the basement for more than a decade.

Due to the potential radiation threat, the couple says they followed the protocols.

They put the package in their car’s trunk, where it stayed for emergency responders. When the streets were shut down and the home’s owners were evacuated, firefighters went to work, testing to see if the package contained radiation.

The package contained uranium, but not at levels considered dangerous.

“There was, within 6 inches of the package, we detected a very low rating of radiation. Outside of the six inches of the package, the ratings were normal,” said Dina.

The package was also marked ‘donate to a school or college,’ a physicists wish that could not be fulfilled.

The uranium is now in the hands of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.