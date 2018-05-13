CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire on the roof of the Bolingbrook IKEA forces hundreds of people to evacuate the store.

A dark cloud of smoke hovered over the building Saturday afternoon. Firefighters said a solar panel on the roof caught fire.

The second floor and upstairs restaurant are being assessed for water damage.

Customers were allowed in after a few hours.

“I was like ‘oh no IKEA is burning down,” said customer Joyce Kendt. “I’m actually it’s in as good of shape as it was. It looked like the whole place was burning down.”

No one was hurt.