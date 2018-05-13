CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Archdiocese is investigating allegations of verbal abuse at a south suburban Catholic school that’s scheduled to close.

According to the Patch, students and parents say the monsignor leading mass at Incarnation Church in Palos Heights yelled and called the children “lousy Catholics.”

Some teachers said he further mocked students who were crying.

The school later sent a robocall apologizing to parents.

“Monsignor Sauraskas addressed some issues in his homily in an inappropriate way that hurt many of the children.”

The situation got so tense that the school conducted a crisis intervention to help calm the students.