CHICAGO (CBS) — Dozens of mothers are spending Mother’s Day remembering children they lost to opioid abuse.

Familiy members gathered at State and Lake Sunday afternoon. They held photos of loved ones who died of opioid abuse. They say they want the dealers held accountable.

“Our loved ones made a choice, a bad choice. But so did the dealer. We demand the judicial system start treating these dealers like the murderers that they are,” said Theresa Almanza whose daughter died of an opioid overdose.

More than 1,000 people in Cook Country died of opiate overdoses last year.

A South Side church is marking Mother’s Day by praying for mothers who’ve lost their children to gun violence.

Prayers during services at St. Sabina’s in Gresham is where Father Michael Pfleger asked all the mothers to stand in front of the congregation to be honored.