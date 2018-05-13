CHICAGO (CBS) — A sea of pink and positive attitudes filled Montrose Harbor Sunday morning.

Participants in a special run and walk are determined to beat breast cancer.

Thousands of people gathered bright and early despite the damp weather for the annual Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure.

There were also special tributes for cancer survivors. The event has already raised nearly $400,000 for research, screenings and treatment.

The organization has set a goal to cut the number of deaths from breast cancer by 50 percent by the year 2026.