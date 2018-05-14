CHICAGO (CBS) – A seven year old boy was grazed by a bullet on Chicago’s South side Monday.

Chicago Police say the boy sustained a gunshot wound to the right eye after a bullet went through the windshield of a car on 118th and Morgan St. in Chicago’s West Pullman neighborhood just before 4 pm.

The victim was sitting in a car when the driver of the vehicle got into a verbal altercation with a known offender at a gas station.

Officers say the offender fired shots at the vehicle, striking the rear windshield and the boy.

The boy was transported to Roseland Hospital in good condition and transferred to Comer Hospital.

This is a developing story.