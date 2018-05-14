CHICAGO (CBS) — The search for a missing Navy sailor from Illinois came to a tragic end on Sunday, when he was found dead in Olympic National Forest in Washington state.

Jeremiah Adams, 24, was reported missing on May 7, when he didn’t show up for work after going for a hike days earlier.

Investigators said he was last seen May 4, when he left for a day hike at Olympia National Forest.

Adams was an avid hiker, and family and friends knew something was wrong when they hadn’t heard from him.

Fellow sailors went looking for him and found his car. On Saturday, a group of hikers spotted what appeared to be clothing below the trail in a ravine. Investigators confirmed Adams was found Sunday about 300 feet below the trail in the ravine.

Officials believe he fell over the edge while hiking a primitive trail. Investigators don’t believe foul play was involved, and believe he died from the fall.

Adams joined the Navy after graduating from Oswego East High School in 2012. He was stationed on the USS Nimitz in Bremerton, Washington, as a nuclear electrician’s mate second class.