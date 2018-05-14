CHICAGO (CBS) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of the Chicago area.

The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for in Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, McHenry and Will counties.

Multiple rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms moved through the Chicago area Monday morning.

Monday morning’s storms were not severe, but they were generated a lot of rain and lightning, and downpours were causing localized flooding on some area roads during the morning commute.

LATEST Radar | Current Conditions | NWS Alerts | Traffic Conditions | Flight Updates | Submit Pics/Videos

The heavy rain also prompted a flood warning for Lake County until 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Flood Warning for Lake County IL until 12:30 PM CDT. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/q8aXIHMQBc — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 14, 2018

The threat of severe weather diminished before 7 a.m., as the storms moved east, according to the National Weather Service. Several more rounds of thunderstorms were expected Monday afternoon into the evening, with the chance of damaging winds and large hail.

Additional storms could hit Monday night into Tuesday morning, though with less of a chance of severe weather.

Thunderstorms will continue to be a risk most of the week.