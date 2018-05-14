CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Park District says about 200 of its outdoor drinking water fountains will remain shut off this summer after tests found lead in the water.

The move affects at least 16 percent of the district’s outdoor fountains and will leave the city parks with about 1,000 in operation. It follows the district shutting off about 18 percent of its indoor and outdoor water fountains in 2016 after initial testing.

Parks district spokeswoman Jessica Maxey-Faulkner tells the Chicago Tribune the shut-off fountains had lead content greater than federal regulations allow in bottled water and are ones used less often.

Josh Mogerman of the Natural Resources Defense Council tells WBEZ-FM says the parks system is making the correct decision, especially since children are vulnerable to the effects of lead exposure.

