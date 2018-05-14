CHICAGO (CBS) — A Porter County Sheriff’s deputy fired shots at a motorcyclist who pointed a gun at him early Monday, after fleeing a traffic stop and crashing into a sign.

Indiana State Police said the deputy was responding to a call near U.S. Highway 6 and County Road 200 W around 1:15 a.m., when he spotted an orange Kawasaki motorcycle going 80 mph on the highway.

The officer tried to curb the motorcycle, but the rider sped off. The officer chased the motorcycle to State Road 149 and Lenburg Road, where the biker crashed into an informational sign, police said.

After tumbling off the bike, the rider ran into the woods, and then pulled out a gun and pointed it at the deputy, police said. The deputy pulled out his gun and fired several shots, and the motorcyclist kept running into the woods.

Police said officers set up a perimeter to search for the motorcyclist, and later found a semiautomatic gun in the woods. The deputy was not hurt, but it was unclear if the motorcyclist was injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

After obtaining information about the motorcycle’s owner, the sheriff’s office obtained a search warrant for an address in a subdivision in rural Liberty Township. Detectives detained one “person of interest” for questioning, but it was not clear if that was the same person who was riding the motorcycle.