A former Wheaton College employee charged with possession of child pornography has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Benjamin Felker, 30, of the 1000 block of Briarbrook Drive, entered a guilty plea to the felony charge after police allegedly found “dozens of videos and approximately 1,500 images depicting child pornography,” according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney.

Felker, who was at home when police searched his home in September 2016, was immediately arrested following the search, according to the State’s Attorney. He was released after posting bail the following month.

He began serving the jail time Tuesday immediately after DuPage County Judge Robert Miller handed down the sentence.

Felker’s charge was not connected with Wheaton College, according to a statement from State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.

“Each one of these disgusting images represents yet another victim of child pornography,” Berlin said in a statement.

Felker will be required to serve half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

He will be required to register as a sex offender for life.