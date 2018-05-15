CHICAGO (CBS) – Science programs at Chicago Public Schools are getting a boost thanks to a major investment.

CPS leaders announced a $75 million investment for new science labs and renovations.

The investment will improve science education at 82 high schools around Chicago over the next three years.

The goal is to better prepare students for careers in science and research.

“Every student in Chicago deserves equitable access to resources that make learning come to life,” said Mayor Rahm Emanuel. “Chicago’s students are leading the country in academic gains, and this investment in state-of-the-art science labs in high schools across Chicago will accelerate that unprecedented progress and inspire the next generation of scientists, researchers and entrepreneurs in our city.”

“Labs are designed for experimentation, learning and inspiration, and when students are given state-of-the-art labs, along with quality instruction, the possibilities are endless,” said CPS CEO Dr. Janice K. Jackson. “In today’s economy, providing students with a high quality STEM education is more important than ever, and CPS and the City of Chicago are working together to ensure that every student in every neighborhood has a state-of-the-art science lab to prepare them for success in the 21st Century.”

In 2017, CPS announced a new high school science curriculum to prepare students for STEM careers and provide a more comprehensive and consistent curriculum.