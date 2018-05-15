CHICAGO (CBS) – The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is set to take place in four days.

As England puts the final touches on the grand event, one of Chicago’s premier hotels is busy with wedding plans of its own.

CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole reports the Drake Hotel has a long and opulent history with England’s royal family and is hosting several festivities leading up to the big day.

Britain’s royal family has a history at the Chicago hotel.

“Keep in mind, we are the preferred choice of the royal family,” Shaun Rajah, manager of the Drake Hotel said.

Queen Mary and her son, Prince Edward, stayed at the Drake Hotel during their 1924 visit to Chicago. Documents from the hotel’s archives outline Queen Elizabeth’s official luncheon at The Drake during her 1959 stop in Chicago.

“We have lots of regular clients who are big fans of the royal family,” stated Rajah.

Signatures of Prince Charles, and the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, can be found in The Drake’s official gust book. Charles visited the hotel in 1977 and Margaret in 1979.

Rajah says a suite on the fifth floor, dedicated to Princess Diana, is especially impressive.

“It’s a fascinating room. 1,600 square feet overlooking Lake Michigan,” explained Rajah.

During her three day trip to Chicago in 1996, Princess Diana stayed at The Drake, lodging and hosting a luncheon. The suite is decorated with photos from her visit.

To honor Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, The Drake has sponsored afternoon teas in the elegant Palm Court all month.

Sweets are named for members of the royal family, including Her Majesty’s Vanilla Butter Cream Macaroon.

A screening party will be hosted in The Drake’s grand ballroom on the day of the wedding, which will include a three course lunch. The screening party sold out immediately.

The Drake added an evening wedding reception in the grand ballroom, as well. At last check, there were only about 20 seats left for that event.