CHICAGO (CBS) — A private Jesuit school in north suburban Wilmette has fired its girls’ soccer coach, amid multiple complaints of “inappropriate or offensive comments” to players.

Craig Snower was fired as the varsity girls’ soccer coach at Loyola Academy on Thursday, according to the school. He also was fired as senior girls’ director of the FC United soccer club, based in Glenview, according to published reports.

Loyola Academy did not provide any details about the comments Snower allegedly made to players.

“Loyola Academy is committed to maintaining a safe environment for our students and their well-being is our highest priority,” Loyola public relations director Robin Hunt said in an email. “An investigation has been opened, and Loyola Academy is fully cooperating with the appropriate authorities. Loyola Academy has no further comment at this time.”

According to published reports, the Wilmette Police Department also has launched an investigation.