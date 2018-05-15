CHICAGO (CBS) – Lyft is following in Uber’s footsteps. Both ride-sharing companies will allow riders, drivers, and passengers with claims of sexual assault to pursue their cases in open court.

The news comes after a CNN investigation found more than 100 Uber drivers in the U.S. have been accused of sexually assaulting or abusing their passengers in the past four years.

Before Uber made these changes, riders had to solve any claims on an individual basis through arbitration.

Now Uber also says it will no longer require confidentiality as part of their settlement agreements. It will publish a safety transparency report that will include data on sexual assaults and other incidents.