(CNN) — The first lady’s office has declined to offer further details about Melania Trump’s kidney surgery and resulting extended hospital stay and asked for privacy.

“I am not going to expand beyond the statement I put out. The First Lady is in good spirits and she is resting. There are HIPAA laws to consider, but she also deserves personal privacy,” the first lady’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, told CNN Tuesday when asked why the routine procedure would require a multi-day hospital stay.

The notoriously private first lady underwent the procedure Monday with no leaks beforehand from her small, close-knit East Wing staff.

President Donald Trump provided a brief update on his wife’s health Tuesday, tweeting, “Our great First Lady is doing really well. Will be leaving hospital in 2 or 3 days. Thank you for so much love and support!”

On Monday, Grisham announced the procedure upon its completion in a statement, writing, “This morning, First Lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. The procedure was successful and there were no complications.

She continued, “Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week. The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere.”

Melania Trump, who turned 48 last month, had been experiencing an issue with her kidney that her office described as benign but requiring medical attention.

She is the first US first lady to undergo such a serious medical procedure while in the White House since Nancy Reagan had a mastectomy in October 1987. Rosalynn Carter underwent surgery to remove a benign lump from her breast in April 1977. Weeks after Betty Ford became first lady, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a mastectomy in September 1974.

