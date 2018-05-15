CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police have issued an alert about a missing infant who might be in danger.

Three-month-old Royalty Wolf was last seen with her biological mother, 24-year-old Mikequera Randolph, near 15th and Avers in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Randolph does not have legal custody of her daughter, but does have visitation rights, and took off with her daughter Monday after a supervised visit. Police have put out a community alert warning that the newborn is endangered.

Royalty was last seen wearing pink pajamas.

Her mother was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans.

Police said Randolph is known to frequent the area of Pulaski and Ferdinand.

It was unclear why Randolph doesn’t have custody of her daughter, but law enforcement sources said she has been arrested several times for robbery, battery, and drug possession.

Anyone with information about Royalty or her mother should contact Area Central detectives at 312-757-8380, or call 911.