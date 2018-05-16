CHICAGO (CBS) – Aurora Police say several people are seriously injured after an ambulance crashed into another vehicle while transporting a patient to the hospital.

Officers say the Aurora Fire Department ambulance T-boned a minivan just after 4 p.m. Wednesday at Galena and West Streets in Aurora.

Police report the ambulance had a patient in the vehicle and lights and sirens were activated while the ambulance headed westbound on Galena and T-boned the minivan going southbound on West Street at the stop sign.

11 people were injured and transferred to hospitals.

The 22-year-old minivan driver, a 27-year-old female passenger, and six children were all taken to a hospital.

The six children include two one-year-old twin boys, and children ages 4, 6, 12, and 13.

A one-year-old boy and 12-year-old boy are being transferred to a Chicago hospital for serious head wounds.

The two Aurora Fire Department Paramedics and the patient in the ambulance were treated for non-life threatenign injuries.

This is a developing story.